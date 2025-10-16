Meghan Markle flies home mid-tour to see Archie and Lilibet for special reason

Meghan Markle has revealed that she dropped everything to fly home just for a day to meet none other than her and Prince Harry’s beloved kids, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

During her recent appearance on stage at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday, October 14, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she travelled back to California for one day between her appearances in Paris and New York City.

While speaking, Alyson Shontell – Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer of Fortune Live Media- asked, “You’ve been all over the place, and we were talking backstage about how yes, you’ve been to Europe, you were just in New York… and you made it home for one day to see your kids?”

“Yes, I had to!” Prince Harry’s wife replied with a laugh.

Meghan went on to explain, “We were talking about that because everyone said, ‘Oh, you must have gone from Paris straight to New York,’ and I said, ‘No, I need to see my babies’”

“So went back to California for a day and then continued on,” the mother of two added.

Meghan Markle stepped out at Paris Fashion Week on October 4, before appearing in New York City with Harry on October 9 and 10.