Meghan Markle 'furious' after Prince Harry palace snub

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the Royal Family is at a reported standstill following drama over Prince Harry’s accommodation arrangements for his UK visit, during which the Duke was denied a last-minute stay at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince was in the country to attend the ruling in his libel case against Associated Newspapers – however his visit has been plagued by an argument over where the Duke was set to stay.

Buckingham Palace’s About-Face The Duke originally declined an offer to stay in a royal household, before requesting to spend one night at Buckingham Palace, which the Duke had his invitation declined, with Palace officials explaining it was “too late”.

This accommodation request also carried the risk of compromising King Charles’s “constitutional neutrality” while the ongoing court case against the associated companies played out.

Meghan Markle: ‘This was one insult too many’ The Duke’s wife has been staying in California with the couple’s children amid ongoing security issues. Sources say her frustration with the latest logistical headache could be the nail in the coffin.

Industry journalist Rob Shuter said in his Substack: “This was one insult too many. Meghan feels they’ve bent over backwards for Harry’s family, only to be embarrassed again.

As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again.”

The source added that Meghan told her husband before the trip that there was no point attempting to reach out as “he will only be rejected by his family”. “Her priority is now to protect her own children from the emotional rollercoaster that has plagued them, due to constant rejection from his family”, said the source.

It appears any hopes of reconciliation have gone following the trip, which the Prince is continuing alone while his wife remains abroad. Whether Meghan will join him later on in his trip is unknown but as far as she’s concerned, she has “had enough of the Royal Family”.