Meghan’s Geneva speech Ignites Princess Diana comparisons

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is once again at the center of a royal media storm following her emotional address at the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, Switzerland. Critics and royal commentators have swiftly accused the Duchess of intentionally mirroring her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, leading to widespread debate online.

Meghan Markle Addresses Social Media Harm and Eating Disorders

Speaking at the event held alongside the 79th World Health Assembly, Meghan highlighted the severe impacts of digital bullying and social media on youth. During her speech, she touched upon body dysmorphia and pro-anorexia content—issues that heavily impact young women today.

“Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid,” Meghan stated, referring to the images of children lost to cyber-harm displayed behind her.

However, it was her specific focus on eating disorders and emotional trauma that immediately drew parallels to Princess Diana. Decades ago, Princess Diana famously broke royal taboos by opening up about her personal battles with bulimia, most notably in her 1995 BBC Panorama interview.

Critics Label the Duchess a “Princess Diana Cosplayer”

While supporters praised Meghan for using her platform to champion a critical public health issue, detractors were quick to criticize the tone and delivery of the speech.

On international broadcast networks, commentators—including Sky News host Danica De Giorgio—slammed the Duchess, labeling her a “Princess Diana cosplayer” and describing the Geneva appearance as a calculated public relations move. Furthermore, some royal critics took to social media to highlight a reportedly low turnout at the event, questioning the authenticity of the advocacy effort.

The Ongoing Debate: Sincere Advocacy or PR Strategy?

This is far from the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced scrutiny over comparisons to the late Princess of Wales. Royal experts frequently debate whether Meghan’s public behavior reflects a genuine continuation of Diana’s humanitarian legacy or an strategic attempt to replicate her iconic image.

As Harry and Meghan continue to focus their Archewell Foundation efforts on digital safety and mental health, the shadow of Princess Diana’s legacy remains a permanent fixture in how the public perceives their post-royal lives.