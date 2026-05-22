Meghan Markle gets surprise shout-out from Paula Abdul

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eighth wedding anniversary took an unexpected Hollywood turn after pop icon Paula Abdul sent a sweet public message to the Duchess of Sussex.

The surprise interaction happened after Meghan shared a rare glimpse into her private life, posting a carousel of never-before-seen wedding photos to social media on May 19 to mark the couple’s special day. Accompanying the nostalgic trip down memory lane was Abdul’s 1989 smash hit track, “Forever Your Girl.”

A Sweet Nod from a Hollywood Legend

The choice of music didn’t go unnoticed by the singer herself. Paula Abdul quickly took to her own social media accounts to repost the Duchess’s anniversary tribute, expressing her delight at being included in the royal couple’s milestone celebration.

“So sweet to hear ‘Forever Your Girl’ over these beautiful memories,” Abdul wrote. “Wishing you both continued love, laughter and a very Happy Anniversary! XoP.”

Inside the Sussexes’ Intimate California Celebration

Beyond the star-studded digital interaction, insiders revealed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their anniversary at their home in Montecito, California, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The family celebrated with a custom lemon and elderflower cake—the exact same flavor profile crafted by London bakery owner Claire Ptak for the couple’s iconic 2018 royal wedding.

Prince Harry also surprised his wife with a sentimental anniversary gift: a custom bronze sculpture of two penguins nestled closely together. The gift holds a deep meaning for the couple. Meghan previously shared a story with her children about their engagement party, where they asked friends to wear animal onesies. “We were penguins,” Meghan fondly recalled, nodding to the animal’s famous trait of mating for life.

While the couple continues to navigate their high-profile media ventures in Hollywood, this latest anniversary highlights that their tight-knit family traditions—and a few celebrity fans—remain as strong as ever.