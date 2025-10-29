Meghan Markle gives nod to Taylor Swift in new video amid rift rumors

Meghan Markle has subtly ended those Taylor Swift rift rumors once and for all!

The Duchess of Sussex was said to be upset with the Lover singer for ruining her surprising news with her own major announcement.

The rumors stemmed after Meghan Markle released an exciting trailer of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan‘s season 2 on August 12.

However, her announcement was seemingly overshowed by Swift’s revelation of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

“Meghan thought her trailer would own global headlines. Instead, all anyone talked about that day was Taylor’s new music,” an insider told Radar Online at the time.

They further claimed, “Meghan genuinely thinks Taylor hijacked her announcement – but she wouldn’t even have known, or cared, about it.”

However, now Meghan Markle has put the rumors to rest almost after two month by subtle show of support for Swift’s new album.

As per GB News, the Duchess could be heard listening Opalite, a track from Taylor Swift’s much-discussed album The Life of a Showgirl, in a new promotional video for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

In the video, Meghan could be seen seen gently moving a mug near her laptop in her home office, where the screen displays the website for her As Ever lifestyle brand.

She then panned the camera across a candle from As Ever’s holiday collection before laughing softly and turning the lens toward her two rescue dogs.

To note, Meghan Markle is known to be a Swiftie, as she previously attended her Los Angeles show in August 2023.