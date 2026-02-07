Meghan Markle gives peek at Princess Diana’s photo in Harry’s home office

Meghan Markle has shared a subtle and adorable glimpse into Prince Harry’s home office in a new video, revealing a personal detail that caught the attention of royal fans.

On February 6, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a short clip to her Instagram Stories showing her delivering chocolates to her husband while he worked at a desk in their California home.

While the moment focused on the couple’s lighthearted exchange, viewers also noticed a framed photo of Princess Diana positioned behind Prince Harry.

The image appeared among other personal items in the workspace, offering a quiet nod to Harry’s late mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! Magazine (@hellomag)

Diana, who died in 1997, has long remained a guiding presence in her younger son’s life, something Prince Harry has spoken about frequently in interviews, speeches and his memoir.

In the video, Prince Harry was seen sitting barefoot at his desk with a laptop as Meghan approached carrying a box of chocolates from her As ever brand’s collaboration with Compartés. The camera briefly panned across the room, capturing the photo of Diana alongside a display of military patches, reportedly gifted to Harry by Ukraine’s Invictus Games team.

Harry, a British Army veteran, is the founding patron of the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for injured

service members.

Meghan Markle recently expanded her As Ever brand with four new chocolate flavors in partnership with Compartés for Valentines Day.