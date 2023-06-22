Meghan Markle denied exclusive rights for ‘Archetypes’

In less than a week after the multi-year agreement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Spotify came to an end, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were denied the trademark for their ‘Archetypes’ podcast.

As per the reports, the Sussexes are facing a fresh disappointment as their application to trademark the name of their Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ has been declined by US Patent and Trademark Office.

According to details, the trademark application filed by Archewell Audio in March last year for the couple to get exclusive rights to ‘Archetypes’ for ‘downloadable audio recordings and podcasts’ as well as anything related to the ‘cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women’, was rejected by the US office on the grounds of ‘likelihood of confusion’ with an existing brand.

Reportedly, the application was denied due to an existing trademark by an Arizonian firm, Archetypes LLC which acquired exclusive usage rights in 2015 for a series of books and articles about ‘nutrition, sexuality, fitness, and psychological self-improvement’ etc.

It is pertinent to mention that the debut season of the podcast launched on Spotify in August last year and is available to stream on the music platform.

Meanwhile, the estimated $20 million deal between Spotify and the royal couple ended last week after only one, 12-episodic series.

In a joint statement, Spotify and the royal couple’s company said the agreement to produce future series had been terminated. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” the statement said.

