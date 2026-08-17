Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering making a public apology to King Charles as they look to repair their relationship with the monarch.

According to a report by Radar Online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are discussing the possibility of issuing a “carefully worded statement” acknowledging the pain caused by their long-running rift with the Royal Family.

The reported move comes after Harry and Meghan recently reunited with King Charles in the UK last month. Harry has also made several efforts to improve his relationship with his father in recent months.

An unnamed source told the outlet that the dispute between the Sussexes and the Royal Family has continued for far longer than initially expected.

“The feeling now is that this feud spiraled far beyond the point anybody expected when Harry and Meghan first stepped away from royal life,” the source claimed.

The insider added that years of interviews, accusations, books and public disagreements had created deep divisions within the family.

However, the reported apology would not necessarily mean Harry and Meghan would withdraw their previous criticisms or say that their experiences were untrue.

“They still believe they had legitimate reasons for speaking publicly,” the source claimed.

Instead, the couple are reportedly considering an apology that would acknowledge the impact of the conflict on Charles and the wider family while maintaining their own account of events.

Despite the reported discussions, there has been no confirmation from Buckingham Palace or representatives for Harry and Meghan that the couple are preparing a public apology.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently moved to the United States. Their relationship with the Royal Family has remained strained, particularly following the couple’s interviews, their Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir, Spare.