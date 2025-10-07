Meghan Markle break silence on allegations of ‘laughing’ at model’s runway slip in Paris

Meghan Markle has broken her silence on the backlash over a new controversy.

A new clip from 2025 Paris Fashion Week, currently making rounds on social media, suggested that the Duchess of Sussex laughed as a model took a tumble on the Balenciaga catwalk.

In the video, Meghan Markle could be seen watching the fashion show from the front row a front row alongside her friend, Marcus Anderson, who is Soho House brand’s creative director.

At one point, Prince Harry’s wife appeared to giggle behind her hands with amusement, before turning to chat to Marcus, who remained stony-faced.

As she saw her friend’s face, the mother of two turned back around to watch the show with a more neutral expression.

Like many royal fans, Editor-at-large of the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, also felt the same about the duchess’ reaction.

“She did seem a little bit out of place in Paris, if I’m going to be honest. She seemed a bit nervous,” she said.

Charlotte further added, “At one point, she sat on the front row, and a model tripped. She burst out laughing. And then she obviously realized that was quite a cruel thing to do, so she sort of covered it up.”

However, Meghan Markle has now broken her silence on the controversy as representative told Daily Mail that she wasn’t laughing at the model.