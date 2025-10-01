Meghan Markle hit by family tragedy following deadly Philippines earthquake

Meghan Markle has been hit by a family tragedy following the deadly earthquake in the Philippines.

According to the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister, Samantha, her estranged father got stuck on the 19th floor of a building after the devastating natural disaster.

“My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake, and he can’t walk and he is trapped,” the 60-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It is still unclear why Thomas, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, was in the Philippines when the tragedy struck.

While Samantha did not share further details about her father, she went on to blame the Duchess of Sussex for the situation.

Meghan Markle has been on bad terms with her father since her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle moved to his new home in the Philippines with his son, Thomas Markle Jr, earlier this year after retiring from his work as a Hollywood lighting director.

“Thomas and his son took the plunge and moved to Southeast Asia. It’s been hard, but they have each other,” a source told The New York Post a few months ago.

For the unversed, a powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines near the Eastern Visayas region on Tuesday, September 31.