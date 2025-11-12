Meghan Markle honors Prince Harry’s military legacy in sweet tribute on Veterans Day

Meghan Markle has shared iconic video of Prince Harry to honor him in sweet tribute on Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video and a photo on her Instagram account to honor her husband, who is a veteran of the British Army.

Her post kicked off with a throwback video of Prince Harry during his 2013 deployment in Afghanistan where he could be seen giving an interview at Camp Bastion.

While speaking, an alarm suddenly sounded, signaling a potential security threat. Without hesitation, Harry broke off mid-sentence and sprinted toward his Apache helicopter, ready to respond.

Meanwhile, the second featured a moment from Harry’s recent trip to Canada last week to commemorate Remembrance Day where he could be seen sharing a chat with a veteran at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto On November 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

“As my husband says, ‘Once served. Always serving.’ Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve,” she wrote in the caption.

Meghan Markle further added, “Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day.”

Prince Harry served in the military from 2005 to 2015 and was deployed twice to Afghanistan. He rose to the rank of Captain and became an Apache helicopter pilot.