Did Meghan Markle ‘freak out’ William, Kate with her ‘hug’?

Meghan Markle recalled the awkward first meeting with the British royals in her tale of a hug, that left Prince William of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton freaked out of the former actor.

In their six-part documentary series released on Netflix last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped quite a few claims about the royal family of Britain, which led to several problems for the couple.

In the second episode of the series, Meghan Markle remembered the scenes from a dinner party with Prince William and Kate Middleton, during her early days at Kensington Palace, when she welcomed the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with a hug and the rest was history.

“When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” Markle recalled.

She continued, “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,” added the Duchess of Sussex. “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go ‘You can relax now’, but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Going with his wife, Harry explained, “I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him [William] a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled.”

“Maybe Willy expected Meg to curtsy? It would have been protocol when meeting a member of the Royal Family for the first time, but she didn’t know and I didn’t tell her,” he added.

