Meghan Markle ignored as Housewives cast praises Princess Kate

Princess Kate stole the show without being present, as Meghan Markle was being badly ignored on air.

The Real Housewives of London cast members, in a recent interview, were questioned about which well-known celebrity they would most like to see on the program. Meghan Markle was a daring suggestion made by Nessie Welchinger.

On the other hand, “Oooooo” was a collective response from her castmates. Things just got worse since then, as Amanda Cronin rejected it right away, saying, “No.” Juliet Angus was not left behind among all, sharing her opinion, saying, “I don’t want Meghan Markle on our show.”

Nessie took a huge U-turn abruptly. The response was totally different from the previous statement, stating, “I think [Princess] Kate would be wonderful.”

At all, the women were all on the same page right away. “We all have a soft spot for a royal, ” Nessie continued.

The future queen was lauded by Karen Loderick-Peace, who added, “She would surprise people.” The emotion was repeated by Juliet, commenting, “We love Kate.”

Meghan, in the heat of the target, had a cause for celebration this week, despite the criticism directed at her.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the format of the first two seasons that were released earlier this year, she recently released the Christmas special for her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan Markle, and fans are in awe of the cameo from Prince Harry in the new holiday episode, as he did not appear in the second series.