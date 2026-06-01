Meghan Markle’s Instagram shift as Lilibet turns 4

The Duchess of Sussex is facing a wave of public scrutiny following a dramatic shift in how she shares her children on social media. To mark Princess Lilibet’s 4th birthday, Meghan Markle took to Instagram to share rare, intimate photos of her daughter—a move that has drawn sharp criticism from royal commentators who label the timing “staggeringly tone-deaf.”

The backlash centers around the stark contrast between Meghan’s personal social media activity and her public advocacy. Shortly after posting a mirror selfie featuring Lilibet in a walk-in closet with the caption “Mama’s little helper,” the Duchess traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to deliver a high-profile speech addressing the severe dangers and mental health risks social media poses to young children.

The Hypocrisy Debate: Experts Weigh In

Royal experts and media commentators quickly pointed out the apparent contradiction. Critics argue that broadcasting a young child’s image to millions of followers compromises the very privacy and digital safety Meghan is publicly fighting for.

“It’s not a good look when you’re lecturing people on keeping children away from social media, using strong words against tech companies, and then doing the opposite,” commented TV anchor Samara Gill.

Journalist Tom Sykes also noted the irony of the situation on his Substack page, The Royalist, questioning the decision of a mother “about to stand alongside the world’s most senior public health official and talk about the measurable and preventable harms of exposing children to social media” to voluntarily post her daughter online for self-promotion. Sykes stressed that at just four years old, Princess Lilibet “cannot meaningfully consent to having her image broadcast to millions of strangers.”

A Shift in Privacy Strategy?

Historically, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been fiercely protective of their children’s privacy, typically only sharing photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from behind or in heavily obscured angles.

However, this recent birthday post—which showed the upper half of Lilibet’s face as she snuggled with her mother on a boat—suggests a calculated pivot. Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that the Duchess may be leaning into the public’s massive appetite for family photos to boost engagement on her platform, though she notes Meghan is still trying to tread a very fine line between publicity and privacy.

A Powerful Speech Amid the Noise

Despite the brewing controversy, Meghan delivered an emotional address in Switzerland at the unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial art installation, which honors children who lost their lives to cyberbullying and online harms.

“Each name belonged to a child who was loved beyond measure,” Meghan stated during her speech. “Now their faces ask the world questions we can no longer avoid: How many more millions of children will be harmed by products that, while innovative, are still designed without sufficient safeguards?”

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to navigate their financially independent lives in California, their balancing act between commercial branding, family privacy, and global philanthropy remains under an intense global microscope.