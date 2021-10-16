Meghan Markle has an interesting choice for when acting return

The Duchess of Sussex and former actor Meghan Markle is interested in playing a superhero role when she makes her acting return, according to a report.

The 40-year-old rose to fame in the US television series Suits before she tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry back in May 2018.

The royal family member was born in Los Angeles city of the California state in the United States.

Meghan Markle had got married to Prince Harry in March 2018. The duchess had previously said that she would be taking a break from acting when she marries the prince.

The Los Angeles-born celebrity began her acting career during her time at Northwestern University. She said that the difficulties she faced in the initial stages of her acting career were due to biracial heredity.

She has been a calligrapher and has taught bookbinding as well. Megan Markle started her career with a short role in the medical drama show General Hospital. She made guest appearances in different shows namely Century City, The War at Home along with Crime Scene Investigation: New York.

The Suits actor is a model as well. She was a “briefcase girl” in the game show named Deal or No Deal. She was seen in Fringe where she portrayed the character of Junior Agent Amy Jessup.

