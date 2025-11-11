Meghan Markle jokes about being ‘rusty’ on film's set as she returns to acting after years

Meghan Markle has brought playful energy to the film set as she made a surprise return to acting after 8 years.

On Wednesday, November 5, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted on the set of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming flick Close Personal Friends in the Pasadena, California.

In the photo, the former American actor was seen wearing a striped button-down shirt with a white maxi skirt and sandals. She completed her casual look with a pair of sunglasses and a stack of gold bracelets with a watch.

Now, insiders have shared insight into her appearance on the set, describing her as warm, calm, and genuinely excited.

“She introduced herself as ‘Meghan.’ Everything about her was very sweet and calm. She genuinely seemed excited to be on set,” the sources told PEOPLE.

They went on to share, “She was joking that she felt a bit rusty, but it was obvious that she had rehearsed and that it was a big deal for her to be back. And she was great.”

“She had a very warm energy, too. She was super pleasant to be around,” the insider added.

Meghan Markle will reportedly play herself in the film which also stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.