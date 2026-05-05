Meghan Markle shared a lighthearted and unexpected moment during her recent trip to Australia after receiving a cheeky gift that left her in fits of laughter.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the Australian YouTube channel Get Down with Sean and Marley, where hosts Sean Skeels and Marley Whatarau presented her with a series of local gifts during her visit Down Under.

The pair, known for their feel-good content and large online following, welcomed Meghan warmly as they continued a friendly exchange that began after they previously recreated her single-skillet spaghetti recipe from her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

In return for their earlier tribute video, Meghan had previously sent them a thank-you note and a gift basket featuring items from her lifestyle brand As ever.

During the new appearance, Sean and Marley presented Meghan with a range of Australian-themed items, including snacks, souvenirs, and a notably cheeky gift for Prince Harry.

When shown a pair of novelty swim briefs featuring the phrase “Aussie Bum,” Meghan burst into laughter.

“That’s going to be for my husband. I just have a feeling,” she joked. “For the love of my life. We might renew our vows with him wearing these.”

She laughed as she correctly identified the slang term “budgie smugglers,” a colloquial Australian phrase for tight swimwear, further lightening the playful exchange.

“Thank you,” Meghan Markle told Sean and Marley. “This is very meaningful. Thank you.”