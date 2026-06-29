Meghan Markle, Kids' UK return in doubt after security blow

Prince Harry’s eagerly awaited trip to the UK with his family now in serious jeopardy. Meghan Markle and the couple’s children, Prince Archie, three, and Lilibet, two, may stay behind in California after the Duke of Sussex was ‘denied’ taxpayer-funded security for the trip. Prince Harry is expected in the UK next month to attend a significant one-year countdown event to the Invictus Games 2027.

Having initially planned to bring the Duchess of Sussex and the two young children over for a week-long visit from early July, plans have been dramatically derailed.

The ongoing security war Following the pair’s step down as senior royals in January 2020, they lose the automatic right to have 24/7 armed police officers as security in the UK. Instead, RAVEC – the security body for members of the Royal Family – assesses the security risk for the couple on a case by case basis and gives a 30-day notice before any visit.

Close sources to the Sussex’s say that Harry is said to be “increasingly frustrated” at what has become a security process that has been drawn out for over six months. Insiders say the sudden news comes just days before their trip is due to take place, leaving the Duke extremely disappointed.

Compromise for the Duke Nevertheless, Prince Harry is said to still want to make good on his commitment to be in the UK for the Invictus event.

Speaking to a source with close connections to the family: “He was determined to go back to UK with the family around the Invictus event,” a source said. “He’s finally made the decision to compromise on the issue of where to stay, and will stay at a royal estate that he felt will suffice for this visit.”

Staying at a protected royal estate means that the Sussex family will be safe within private grounds however, it is not a guaranteed replacement for full, mobile state funded police that Harry has actively lobbied for to protect himself in public.

With that said, it is likely that Meghan Markle may just remain in their Montecito mansion in California with the young Royals.