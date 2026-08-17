Meghan Markle has sparked fresh comparisons to Kate Middleton after stepping out in a dramatic black gown that some commentators have described as similar to a recent look worn by the Princess of Wales.

The Duchess of Sussex attended the David Foster Foundation’s 40th Anniversary Celebration in Victoria, British Columbia, on August 7 alongside her husband, Prince Harry. For the occasion, Meghan wore the floor-length black “Fabrizio” gown by Canadian fashion label Greta Constantine, reportedly valued at around $1,800.

The statement dress featured prominent shoulder draping, prompting comparisons with Kate’s bespoke olive-green Emilia Wickstead gown, which she wore to the Wimbledon men’s final last month.

The similarities have led some to label Meghan the “Copycat Duchess,” although the two dresses are not identical.

An unnamed source quoted by Radar Online said the timing had inevitably invited comparisons because Kate’s Wimbledon appearance had recently attracted attention for its dramatic cape-like effect.

“The dresses are certainly not identical, but when two hugely scrutinized royal women wear such prominent shoulder draping within weeks of each other, people are going to make comparisons,” the source claimed.

The insider added that the comparisons overshadowed what was otherwise a major fashion moment for Meghan.

“This was a major fashion moment for Meghan, so it is unfortunate for her that instead of the conversation being entirely about her gown, people immediately started asking whether Catherine’s Wimbledon look had provided inspiration,” the source alleged.

Meghan completed her look with understated accessories and appeared alongside Harry at the high-profile charity event, which celebrated the David Foster Foundation’s four decades of supporting families of children awaiting organ transplants.