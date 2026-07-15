Meghan Markle lands major daytime Emmy nomination for Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan'

The Duchess of Sussex has achieved a major milestone in her post-royal media career. On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominees for the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, revealing that Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has scored a prestigious nomination.

The show is officially nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category, solidifying Markle’s status as a formidable producer and host in the lifestyle space.

‘With Love, Meghan’ Emmy Nomination & Competition

The series, which originally premiered in March 2025 and returned for a second season later that year, offers a curated look at the Duchess’s passion for cooking, gardening, and home entertaining.

With Love, Meghan will face off against four other prominent lifestyle programs at the upcoming awards ceremony.

The lineup covers a wide mix of lifestyle and service-focused shows.

With Love, Meghan on Netflix centers on cooking, gardening, and celebrity guest chats, with Meghan bringing a warm, home-style vibe to each episode.

A Different Breed in syndication highlights animal and pet lifestyle and care, giving viewers tips and stories for pet lovers.

George to the Rescue on NBC focuses on home renovation and community service, with makeovers designed to help families in need.

The Motherhood, airing in daytime syndication, tackles parenting and family lifestyle topics for moms navigating everyday life.

And The Wizard of Paws on BYUtv / Disney+ spotlights prosthetics and care for disabled animals, following vets who build custom solutions to help pets walk again.

The winner will be officially announced during the live broadcast of the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on October 30, 2026.

Inside the Show: Celebrity Guests and Family Cameos

Co-produced by Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation, With Love, Meghan stood out for its warm, intimate format, blending practical home-and-garden tutorials with candid conversations.

Over its two-season run, the show featured a highly recognizable lineup of celebrity guests and personal appearances:

Star-Studded Guests: Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, Jay Shetty, Christina Tosi, and David Chang.

Family Cameos: Brief, casual appearances from Prince Harry and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The Emmy recognition comes at a pivotal transition point for Markle’s business portfolio.

Brand Evolution: While With Love, Meghan is not expected to return for a third season on Netflix, the Emmy nod serves as a powerful launching pad for her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The brand recently began operating completely independently after ending its exclusive partnership with Netflix.

Upcoming TV Appearances: Adding to her busy summer, Network 10 has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will appear as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia, with her highly anticipated episode set to premiere on July 26, 2026.