Meghan Markle maintains royal family policy on Eugenie's announcement

When Princess Eugenie’s daughter’s arrival was announced, Meghan Markle took the decision to adhere to her policy of not interacting with Instagram accounts belonging to members of the British royal family.

Before Princess Eugenie posted the announcement on her personal account, the Royal Family’s official Instagram account broke the news.

The Royal Family’s post featuring a photo of Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby girl received over 500,000 likes, while the mother’s own post garnered thousands of likes.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie’s brother-in-law, was a notable commenter on her post, and James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton, was also among those who liked it.

However, Meghan Markle has not publically responded to Eugenie’s post announcing the birth of her child.

The Duchess of Sussex—wife to Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry—has a reputation for liking posts made by Kris Jenner and other celebrities.

Whether she congratulated Eugenie privately on the birth of her child remains unknown.

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was the first member of the British royal family to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they relocated to California.

Following their step back as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed the United Kingdom.

Eugenie met with the couple at a time when tension between them and the royal institution was running high, particularly following their bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.