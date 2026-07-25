Meghan Markle makes big move after family's UK visit

Inside the details about her low-profile scheme. The royal plans to keep a low-profile in her new California neighborhood again. Meghan Markle is following the strategies she used during pre-royal days once more.

Apparently the Duchess has adopted undercover measures whereas leaving the Montecito dwelling, based on a royal reporter and columnist, Rob Shuter. He mentioned the Duchess relies on everyday disarming techniques, resembling disguises, baseball caps, oversized hooded sweatshirts, loose pants and giant darkish sunglasses – to fly below the radar when occurring journeys near their California home.

Unnamed insiders revealed that they plan Meghan out every day making certain Meghan has extra privacy away from digital camera screens and individuals on the avenue. Back in October Shuter mentioned in Naughty But Nice column Meghan and Harry took to dressing up as a monster and a skeleton so that they might attend a Halloween party unspotted.

Each of them later referred to the Halloween occasion on Meghan & Harry and in Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’.

The pair later moved away from such lengths to be “low-profile,” taking up Prince Harry’s habit of carrying disguises again in 2016 with disguises when on a non-public journey whereas on a date, they stated in their Netflix sequence.

It has been reported these further measures for a discreet way of life comes amid additional hypothesis concerning the Sussexes ‘ rapport with the remainder of the household in addition to visits to the UK. It is often claimed the tabloids made personal visits however Buckingham Palace and the couple’s representatives have offered no remark.

Regardless of these rumours concerning Meghan’s plans, the Sussexes preserve managing their public lives as well as household life in Montecito in a discreet approach.