Meghan Markle makes exciting announcement after being spotted on movie set
- By Web Desk -
- Nov 11, 2025
Meghan Markle has something special for her fans on the holiday!
On Monday, November 10, the Duchess of Sussex made an exciting announcement just days after being spotted on a movie set.
Takin to her Instagram account, the mother of two shared the much-anticipated release date for her Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.
“Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix” she wrote along an intriguing poster for her show.
In the poster, Meghan Markle could be seen wearing an elegant one-shouldered emerald gown as she lit a candle on a table decorated for the holidays.
She first announced the holiday special alongside the announcement of With Love, Meghan season 2, which premiered on August 26.
View this post on Instagram
“This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration,” a statement by Archewell Productions reads.
It further added, “Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home,” it continued. “It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”
Last week, the duchess was seen on the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Close Personal Friends, where she’ll reportedly play herself in a small part.