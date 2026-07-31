Meghan Markle makes surprise solo appearance in California

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, dressed in white and coming to see members of the crowd at an official visit in California, appeared to enjoy talking to those who came to see her and having her photo taken by snapping into sharp and sunny selfies. Interestingly, she was seen without Prince Harry, who was busy traveling the world.

Meghan, in her usual chic casual attire, was photographed chatting and smiling at guests, taking photographs for the local community projects-another signature of her post-royal work in California.

Posing for Photos and Engaging with the Community

One thing that is incredible about this show is the way Meghan was so happy to smile for pictures, pose for camera and accept selfie requests from the fans in the audience. The personalized engagement of the two is evident.

Comments from witnesses were circulated on social media commending the Duches for taking time out to personally chat and hand-hold the event organizers.

Solo Engagements for Harry and Meghan

The outing also underscores a looming change in the couple’s approach to their public life. Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have regularly worked on joint initiatives via the Archewell Foundation, in recent months they’veBoth separately reported to have centered on interviews and other ventures:

Prince Harry has recently made numerous individual worldwide visits dedicated to his own patronages such as the Invictus Games, charity work in Southern Africa and visits to New York and London.

Meghan Markle has devoted much time to California-based projects, issues affecting young people’s mental health, artistic projects, as well as promoting local charities.