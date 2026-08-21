Meghan Markle could be making a return to acting after reportedly being offered a new role in the UK as she prepares to move back to Britain with Prince Harry and their children.

According to HELLO!, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, has been offered an acting role in the UK, although details about the project have not yet been confirmed.

The reported opportunity comes as Meghan, Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet prepare to return to Britain later this month. The family is expected to live at a non-royal residence outside London, with their children reportedly already enrolled in British schools.

Meghan rose to international fame for playing paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits. Before marrying Harry in 2018, she also appeared in films including Horrible Bosses and Remember Me, as well as several television productions and Hallmark movies.

She stepped away from acting after her relationship with Harry became serious and their 2018 wedding marked what she described at the time as the beginning of a “new chapter.”

Although Meghan left scripted acting behind, she has remained involved in several on-screen projects. She and Harry starred in the 2022 Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, while Meghan later launched her lifestyle and cooking series With Love, Meghan.

She has also filmed a cameo as herself in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy Close Personal Friends, which stars Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding. The appearance is expected to mark her first acting role in nearly a decade, although she plays herself in the film.

Meghan previously appeared to rule out a return to acting. During a 2022 interview with Variety, she was asked whether she would consider going back to the profession.

“No. I’m done,” she said at the time, while adding, “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”