Meghan Markle may return to UK: Reports

London: Meghan Markle may be open to returning to the United Kingdom under specific conditions, according to a report by Express.co.uk, citing sources.

The report stated that Meghan and Prince Harry, who stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to the United States, are keeping the possibility of a return to the UK open as they seek to repair strained ties with the Royal Family, particularly with King Charles III.

Sources claimed that Meghan would only consider a return “for the right price,” suggesting her focus is on long-term prospects for her children. One insider was quoted as saying that royal status remains highly valuable and that her decisions are calculated with her family’s future in mind.

The source added that while Meghan is determined, Princess Kate is expected to approach any such development cautiously. Insiders said Kate Middleton would support a return only if it aligns with the King’s wishes and serves the broader interests of the country.

Another source suggested that a reconciliation could be portrayed publicly, potentially through a media project, as a sign of unity within the Royal Family. Maintaining cohesion within the monarchy was described as a shared priority.

Prince Harry reportedly held a private meeting with King Charles earlier this year, lasting about 50 minutes, which sources described as a significant step toward easing long-standing tensions.

Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have focused on keeping communication channels open while considering the future of their relationship with the monarchy.

According to the report, any potential return would largely depend on the outcome of the UK Home Office’s review of Prince Harry’s request for taxpayer-funded security during visits to Britain. The security issue remains a major concern, particularly after Harry expressed fears for his family’s safety without official protection.