Meghan Markle mocked online over fancy crepe breakfast recipe: ‘Load of crepe’

Meghan Markle’s fancy breakfast sandwich has the internet rolling its eyes!

On Monday, October 20, the Duchess of Sussex took to the Instagram account on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to share a new “elevated” breakfast recipe.

The video showed the As Ever founder assembling her “breakfast sandwich” with As Ever’s crepe mix by first using shredded cheese in the middle, before adding what appeared to be wilted spinach and then the fried egg on top.

“Crepe inspo with a savory(sic) twist! As ever Crepe Mix, a fried egg + any veggies in your fridge = a fun and elevated take on your favorite breakfast ‘sandwhich,’” the caption noted.

Following her post, many social media users rushed to the comment section to mock Prince Harry’s wife’s new fancy recipe.

“What a load of crepe…” one wrote on X.

While another added, “Crepe mix at £11, and ‘something we reach for again and again and it’s made to turn morning into something special,’ – What, really MM – it is so hilarious in relation to the normal mum’s morning routine, which is simply a mad scramble to get everyone fed and watered and out the door on time.”

“And posting about drinking wine at breakfast isn’t helping,” a third penned.