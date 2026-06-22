Meghan Markle posts rare children’s snap to celebrate Harry

Meghan Markle has given a sweet insight into family life in Montecito for Father’s Day, complete with a subtle nod to her husband’s home country.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a candid picture of Prince Harry with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Sunday, June 21. The snap showed a beaming Duke of Sussex getting down on the ground and throwing his arms around his son, seven, and daughter, five.

Captioning the moving photograph for Harry, she penned: “They’re so lucky to have you. We all are. Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.”

While the pair typically shy away from displaying the faces of their children on photographs, royal fans were quick to notice one significant detail on Archie’s attire. The little one was dressed in an England football shirt, which featured the red and white design of the nation’s kit, with a pair of dark blue shorts – a patriotic tribute just days before the England v Ghana World Cup match. Meanwhile Princess Lilibet can be seen clutching a plush giraffe toy.

Royal Reunion Next!

This heartwarming photo comes after reports and speculation mount that the Duke and Duchess’s children could soon be reuniting with their California-based Grandpa.

The pair has been invited to take up official royal accommodation during a trip to the UK next month, according to reports by BBC, where they are expected to attend events to mark one year until the launch of the 2027 Invictus Games being hosted in Birmingham.

If the family travels, it will be the first time Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have been to Britain since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Prince Harry has made several solo visits to Britain in recent years – most recently to visit King Charles shortly after his cancer diagnosis – but this summer journey to England will include the whole family.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry told the BBC in a recent interview.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.”