Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce New Year’s Eve plans

Fans were thrilled when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a significant update while preparing for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex revealed their plans in Meghan’s most recent As Ever newsletter, sparking excitement among their followers.

In the newsletter, which included a link to her wine collection, the mother of two encouraged fans to “pop the bubbly.” She wrote, “When the clock strikes midnight, we’ll be celebrating right along with you. Glasses raised, bottles of bubbly popping, and confetti in the air—only in our case, it’s Flower Sprinkles falling instead.”

Meghan described the $15 edible flower sprinkles available on her website as “tiny, vibrant edible flower petals that act as confetti.” She continued the toast by saying, “A crisp pour of Brut, a joyful toast, and a wish from us to you: may the year ahead be full of good company, memorable nights, and plenty of reasons to celebrate.”

This festive update coincides with reports that Prince Harry has decided to take Archie and Lilibet to the UK following King Charles’ most recent health update. However, the Duke remains in a difficult position; while he wants his children to spend time with their grandfather, Meghan is reportedly still reluctant to return to the UK due to previous trauma.