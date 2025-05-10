Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shine at Beyoncé concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared utterly unbothered by recent criticism as they stepped out together to support Beyoncé during her Cowboy Carter tour in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen enjoying themselves backstage at the SoFi Stadium, where they attended the concert’s fifth night.

Meghan Markle, looking radiant in a fitted off-the-shoulder denim dress, stood beside Prince Harry, who complemented her style with a grey jacket and green fedora.

The couple were snapped cosying up in an image posted on Beyoncé’s official website, showing a united front just days after Prince Harry’s recent BBC interview caused a stir among royal commentators.

Read More: Royal Family ‘silences’ Prince Harry with powerful message

Despite the backlash following Prince Harry’s candid remarks, the royal couple seemed relaxed and in high spirits. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also caught on video dancing to the superstar’s greatest hits, clearly immersed in the music and moment.

The event was held in the concert’s VIP lounge, where Meghan Markle looked glamorous with her hair swept to the side and her trademark glowing makeup. Her effortless elegance once again captured attention, and Harry stayed close, visibly enjoying the evening with his wife.

This outing wasn’t the first time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shown support for the “Halo” singer. In September 2023, the pair were also spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, held at the same venue.

Meghan Markle returned just days later for another show, where she was seen posing with celebrity friends including Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland.

With their latest public appearance, Harry and Meghan Markle made it clear they are focused on moving forward together, regardless of public scrutiny.

Their united presence at the Beyoncé concert sent a powerful message: they remain committed to each other and unfazed by outside noise.