Meghan Markle, Prince Harry begin Australia visit with tribute to Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kicked off their visit to Australia with a meaningful first stop that echoes the humanitarian legacy of Princess Diana.

After arriving in Melbourne on April 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Royal Children’s Hospital, where they were greeted by hundreds of young patients, families and staff. The hospital, a leading pediatric center in Australia, has cared for children across multiple regions for more than 150 years.

The visit carried special significance, as the same hospital was visited by Harry’s parents, King Charles III and Princess Diana, during their royal tour of Australia in 1985. Photos from that visit showed Diana spending time at patients’ bedsides, highlighting her well-known compassion and hands-on approach.

Harry and Meghan appeared at ease as they moved through the hospital, pausing to speak with children and their families, taking photos and offering words of encouragement. One young patient, 12-year-old Novalie Morris, said Harry told her to “keep on being brave,” a moment she described as uplifting.

The couple’s visit brought visible excitement to the hospital, with crowds lining corridors and balconies to catch a glimpse. Hospital leadership said the appearance provided a significant morale boost for patients undergoing long-term care.

Meghan wore a navy dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, paired with classic heels, while the couple’s relaxed and warm approach reflected their ongoing focus on personal connection during public engagements.