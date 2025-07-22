Meghan Markle’s business criticised for using royal fame to sell products

Meghan Markle is once again under fire, this time from top brand experts who have accused her of using Prince Harry’s fame to sell products through her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

In a recent episode of The Art of the Brand podcast, Canadian lawyer Phillip Millar and California marketing executive Camille Moore gave a harsh review of Meghan’s branding approach.

The experts, who have worked with major global brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Dior, and L’Oreal, described Meghan Markle’s strategy as poorly planned and lacking in direction.

They criticised As Ever for focusing too much on her royal connection and past fame, rather than building something genuine and long-lasting.

Phillip Millar said that Meghan Markle seems to be trying to present herself as a domestic expert, but that it feels forced.

He questioned whether her image truly matches the reality and suggested that many people buying her products are being influenced by her status rather than the product quality.

As Ever, which was once known as American Riviera Orchard, sells items like fruit spreads, crepe mixes, and teas.

The brand recently released a Napa Valley rosé wine, which quickly sold out on July 1. Despite the wine’s popularity, Millar believes the overall brand is still struggling due to weak foundations.

Meghan Markle launched the As Ever brand alongside her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, where she shares her interests in cooking, gardening, and entertaining. A second season of the show is already planned for autumn.

However, the branding experts argue that Meghan Markle has not clearly defined what her brand stands for.

Instead of embracing her true image as a strong, bold figure who makes an impact wherever she goes, she is trying to present a softer version of herself that doesn’t quite fit.

They also believe that Meghan is relying heavily on the fame she gained through Prince Harry and their royal connections. They suggested that without Prince Harry’s name and the attention that comes with it, her brand would not have gained as much public interest.

According to the podcast hosts, Meghan Markle’s current strategy is a missed opportunity.

They think she would be more successful by owning her real personality and being open about her bold and disruptive path, from acting in Suits to marrying Prince Harry and stepping away from royal life.

This isn’t the first time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s business choices have been questioned.

The couple has often made headlines for their ventures since leaving royal duties. But with strong opinions from brand experts now entering the conversation, the future of Meghan’s lifestyle brand may depend on whether she adjusts her image — or continues down the current path.