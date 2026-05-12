Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen spending family time with their kids in Disneyland.

On Monday, May 11, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in Disneyland spending quality time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, in Disneyland.

In a recent Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex shared some insights into her family’s trip to the amusement park. Harry and Meghan apparently brought the Disney magic to celebrate Archie and Lilibet’s birthdays along with Mother’s Day, which was a day ago. Meghan also commemorated motherhood with her mother, Doria.

​In the first slide of the carousel, Meghan can be seen hugging Doria and planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheek while the mother-daughter duo donned the Mickey Mouse headband. Archie and Lilibet were also spotted playing with Disney balloons in the background.

​The second slide featured the Sussex family, as Harry and Meghan, while holding their kids’ hands, can be seen wandering in Disneyland. Lilibet was also photographed while interacting with Cinderella, and Meghan was looking at Archie while he hid behind a pillar.

​The following slide showed a sweet moment between Cinderella and Lilibet as she tightly hugged the prince. The family of four also took a ride on a boat as Archie and Lilibet, wearing Disney-themed caps, were immersed in the view.

Meghan concluded the carousel with another wholesome picture of her with Harry as they stood side by side, lovingly looking into each other’s eyes. As the royal couple enjoyed the cozy moment, Lilibet sweetly hugged her father from behind. Meghan simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.