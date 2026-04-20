Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were greeted with a heartfelt surprise as they returned home to California following their recent trip to Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a glimpse of the couple’s homecoming on Instagram Stories on April 19, revealing a warm welcome arranged by their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. A “Welcome Home” banner decorated the doorway.

Meghan also posted a clip showing a collection of Australian souvenirs and treats laid out at home, including Tim Tams, candies, picture books, stickers and coloring books, along with handwritten cards. As she filmed the display, the former actress playfully helped herself to one of the popular chocolate biscuits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had spent several days in Australia on a trip that combined private engagements, business commitments and philanthropic work. Beginning April 14, their itinerary included visits to Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, where they highlighted issues such as mental health, community resilience and support for veterans and their families.

Although the trip was not an official royal tour, it marked their first return to Australia since that 2018 visit, shortly after their wedding. The couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, where they now live with their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2026 Australia trip marked their first return to the continent since their official royal tour there in October 2018.