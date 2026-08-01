In the midst of a financial crisis, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering selling their Portuguese property, but the choice will be “heartbreaking.”

Closer reports that insiders think King Charles’s younger son and daughter-in-law may have to make the “heartbreaking decision” to sell their picturesque Portuguese retreat amid their reportedly worsening financial situation.

A close source revealed: “Everything’s under the microscope financially right now, and their Portuguese place is one of their biggest expenses after Montecito, if not the biggest. Even though it’s a newer property, there are still plenty of costs beyond the millions they spent to buy it. The annual club fees alone are eye-watering, then you’ve got insurance, taxes, maintenance, and all the other day-to-day costs of keeping a holiday home running, so it’s become a massive luxury at a time when there’s less money coming in and plenty going out.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “doing everything they can” to hang onto it because they adore having that hideaway, according to the source. But in reality, “they’re having to look at every major outgoing,” the insider stated. “If things don’t improve financially, it’s definitely one of the assets that will very likely end up on the chopping block, as painful as that would be.”

These new allegations surfaced a few days after Meghan and Harry reportedly traveled to Portugal with their children, Archie and Lilibet.