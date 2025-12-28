Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to produce rom-com ‘The Wedding Date’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are broadening their entertainment portfolio with a new scripted romantic comedy, The Wedding Date. Produced under their Archewell Productions banner, the film is set to debut on Netflix.

Marking their first major foray into scripted feature films, the project is part of the couple’s ongoing multi-year, first-look deal with the streaming giant. Previously, the duo had primarily focused on documentaries and lifestyle programming.

Based on Jasmine Guillory’s 2018 best-selling novel, the story centers on Alexa Monroe, a successful businesswoman who meets a charming stranger while stranded in an elevator. The two decide to attend a wedding together, setting the stage for an unexpected romantic journey filled with chemistry and humor.

Acclaimed writer Tracy Oliver, widely recognized for her work on Girls Trip, has been tapped to pen the screenplay, bringing her signature wit to the adaptation. While Meghan Markle will serve as a producer, she is not expected to star in the film, despite her recent return to acting in the project Close Personal Friends.

This shift toward narrative storytelling underscores the Sussexes’ growing ambitions in Hollywood. While an official release date for The Wedding Date has yet to be announced, further details regarding casting and production schedules are expected in the coming months.