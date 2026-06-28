Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry drama-free UK trip

Prior to their meeting with King Charles in the UK, Meghan Markle reportedly gave her husband, Prince Harry, a crucial assurance because the monarch had placed himself in a tough position for them.

In Touch Weekly insiders have reportedly revealed that the king has made special efforts to facilitate Harry and Meghan’s impending journey to the United Kingdom. The reports further claimed that several royals are upset that King Charles has extended an olive branch to the California-based royal couple by guaranteeing them a royal residence and security.

The source stated that King Charles has little support for reuniting Meghan Markle and Harry with the royal family, especially from Prince William. According to the source, following King Charles’ offer, Harry is desperate to ensure that he and his wife appear courteous and drama-free during their visit.

The close acquaintance stated, “Harry knows they have to make the absolute most of this opportunity because there are no guarantees they’ll get another one. Harry is [also] very aware that his father has put himself in a difficult position with other members of the family.”

“The pressure on Harry to justify that trust is enormous, and obviously, Meghan Markle will be a big part of the equation,” one more source added.

The Duchess has promised Harry that “there won’t be any problems,” according to the insider.

“Meghan insists she understands what’s at stake and says there won’t be any problems, but Harry can’t help worrying about how emotionally charged the whole situation will be once they’re there,” the insider continued.