Meghan Markle pulls out of UK public appearances

LONDON – The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not accompany Prince Harry for any public engagements during the duke’s high-profile visit to Britain this week.

The royal couple were supposed to have made several joint public appearances, including a visit to a hospital and a ceremony marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, Britain. Meghan’s office said Tuesday that she will stay entirely away from the public eye.

The decision comes after protracted negotiations concerning the couple’s taxpayer-paid security, which was ultimately denied by a UK Home Office committee that adjudicates such requests.

Private Family Reunion Likely Instead

However, there is a chance that Meghan, along with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, may fly to the United Kingdom after all and stay in the country privately for family engagements, sources said.

If so, that would likely be a moment of significant significance – the first time since the summer of 2022, at Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, that King Charles has seen his grandchildren. Sources familiar with the family’s arrangements say a top-secret private meeting is in the works to have Charles – who lives at the palace where Prince Andrew is no longer allowed to be employed – spend time with Harry away from cameras at Highgrove, his country home in Gloucestershire.

“Harry is desperate to avoid cameras, and frankly, the press because he has no official protection,” a source said of Prince Harry. “If Meghan does come over, she will want to keep the kids under the radar.”

This trip has been challenging for Prince Harry in his home country. He has lost his latest privacy lawsuit at London’s High Court. (Photo by Peter Nicholls) Harry’s security has also become a significant issue during the duke’s current trip.

After being forced to accept an invitation to stay at his maternal uncle Lord Spencer’s Althorp estate in Northamptonshire following last-minute complications with an invitation to Buckingham Palace, the duke attended events privately.

He had been set to lead the official launch of the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games this week in Birmingham, Britain, following his visit Tuesday to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the WellChild nursing program, which supports seriously ill children.