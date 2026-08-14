Meghan Markle pushes back against Prince William and Kate Middleton amid Royal rift reports

Meghan Markle has reportedly pushed back against claims that she and Prince Harry are to blame for the ongoing rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton, with sources saying her stance is: “we were never the problem.”

According to reports, tensions have flared again after Prince William and Kate Middleton made efforts to reach out to Prince Harry in an attempt to repair family ties. Kate was said to be encouraging William to “find forgiveness” and move forward with his brother.

The outreach did not sit well with Meghan. Insiders claim the Duchess of Sussex is “furious” and believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying to “coax Harry away” and bring him back into the royal fold. She has also expressed concern that any reconciliation could be used to drive a wedge between her and Harry.

Meghan is also said to partly blame Kate for the couple’s decision to step down as senior royals, making her even more frustrated by Kate’s involvement now.

The renewed drama comes as royal experts continue to debate the root of the William-Harry split. One expert noted that while Meghan and Kate were often portrayed as the villains, the issues between the brothers existed “before Meghan came on the scene”.

Kensington Palace has so far opted not to publicly respond to the latest claims, sticking to a policy of not engaging with Sussex-related controversies.

Looking Toward the Future of the Monarchy

Despite past grievances and feelings of being unfairly singled out during their time in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly remain open to maintaining peaceful diplomatic ties with Prince William and Kate over the long term.

Recognizing that William and Kate represent the future leadership of the British monarchy, Harry and Meghan are reportedly focused on constructive, low-conflict relations moving forward while prioritizing their family’s independent path in North America.