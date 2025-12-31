Meghan Markle questioned royal rules in secret letter to King Charles

Meghan Markle reportedly asked why she was constrained by certain royal regulations while performing her duties as a working member of the Royal Family in a confidential letter to King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex has been vocal about her time at “the Firm” in recent years, especially after she and Prince Harry decided to leave royal life back in 2020.

Before speaking out publicly, Meghan reportedly made an effort to address her concerns in private. She allegedly contacted her father-in-law, King Charles, directly to question why she felt she was treated differently from other members of the Royal Family.

According to the letter, she believed that she was subject to “different rules” than other royals. Neil Sean, a seasoned royal analyst, previously addressed the issue in a video posted to his YouTube channel, claiming that Meghan Markle wished to have a one-on-one meeting with the monarch.

Sean claims the Duchess was eager to describe the difficulties she experienced after entering the British monarchy. The royal commentator further stated that Meghan was especially irritated when contrasting her circumstances with those of Sarah Ferguson, who has maintained her duchess title while appearing in British media and promoting books.

Sean added that Meghan questioned why different criteria seemed to apply, particularly regarding media appearances and business prospects.

Earlier on Tuesday, fans were thrilled when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a significant update while preparing for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Duchess and Duke of Sussex revealed their plans in Meghan’s most recent As Ever newsletter, sparking excitement among their followers.

In the newsletter, which included a link to her wine collection, the mother of two encouraged fans to “pop the bubbly.” She wrote, “When the clock strikes midnight, we’ll be celebrating right along with you. Glasses raised, bottles of bubbly popping, and confetti in the air—only in our case, it’s Flower Sprinkles falling instead.”