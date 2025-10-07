Meghan Markle quietly expands ‘As Ever’ brand with new wine release

Meghan Markle’s has quietly poured a new life into her brand with new launch.

On Friday, October 3, the Duchess of Sussex made a subtle announcement about a new offering via her As Ever Instagram account.

She kicked off the post with an aesthetic photo featuring As Ever’s Apricot Spread and Orange Marmalade in a gift box.

While the Apricot Spread and Orange Marmalade were already part of the As ever collection, the second photo revealed a brand-new product, a 2024 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc chilled on ice.

“We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend,” the caption noted.

The white wine is the third varietal of wine available for sale from the Duchess of Sussex’s brand.

“Our first Sauvignon Blanc is bright and balanced, with citrus aromatics, a smooth finish, and refreshing versatility,” an official description of the product on As Ever website reads.

It further added, “Crafted for everyday dinners and celebratory gatherings alike, this thoughtfully made wine is perfect for sharing, gifting, and savoring in every season.”

Meghan Markle’s new Sauvignon Blanc is priced the same as her 2024 Napa Valley Rosé and the sold-out 2023 Napa Valley Rosé.

The Duchess of Sussex launched As ever’s first alcoholic drick with the 2023 Napa Valley Rosé on July 1.