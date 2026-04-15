Meghan Markle quietly films huge TV show during Australia visit

Meghan Markle has reportedly filmed a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia during her recent visit to the country with Prince Harry.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex took a brief break from her busy schedule to shoot a segment for the popular cooking competition, where she will feature in a “special guest role.” The episode is expected to air later this summer as part of the show’s upcoming season.

The appearance aligns closely with Meghan’s long-standing interest in food and lifestyle content. She previously hosted her own Netflix cooking series and has also launched a range of culinary products through her lifestyle brand, often sharing recipes and tips with her followers.

The show teased her appearance on social media, hinting at a “super special” guest joining the kitchen. A promotional image featured Meghan alongside renowned chefs, building excitement among fans ahead of the new season.

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“Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes a special guest appearance this season as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018. Joining a star-studded lineup of Guest Judges and culinary icons, Meghan helps guide some of the most impressive home cooks the competition has ever seen. This is the series of MasterChef you don’t want to miss,” the programme and Channel 10 added in the caption.

This marks as Harry and Meghan’s first visit to Australia since 2018. The couple arrived in Melbourne earlier this week for a short visit, though their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, did not accompany them.