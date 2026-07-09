Meghan Markle quits royals after palace lodging blow

The feud between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the British Royal Family has reached a new low after Meghan Markle has reportedly ‘had it’ with the monarchy following Prince Harry being denied a place to stay at Buckingham Palace on his upcoming trip to London in July 2026.

Sources say the wife of Prince Harry has had her fill of what she feels have been numerous compromises made on her behalf and her husband’s on behalf of his estranged royal family. The Buckingham Palace Disinvitation Drama Prince Harry’s trip to the UK was initially supposed to be one that would include Meghan and the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

However, the whole trip was overshadowed by a royal booking error for accommodations for Prince Harry and a spokesperson for the prince claimed he had an invitation withdrawn by the royal family at the last minute.

But palace insiders have shot back, claiming Harry had been constantly shifting his stance on the lodging offer and missed the required deadlines to properly arrange for the staffing and security required for him to remain on the royal estate.

Meghan Markle’s Final Warning to Prince Harry According to Naughty But Nice, Meghan is furious and devastated over the latest turn of events with Prince Harry’s royal booking and had predicted such behavior to her husband, and warned him against it previously.

“Meghan warned Harry this would happen,” one insider confided. “She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She’s done. She has no interest in ever putting herself-or her children-through this again.”

Now with Prince Harry going it alone on his upcoming UK trip and Buckingham Palace off the table as a possible place to stay for the duke, it looks like the gap between Prince Harry and his family is irreparable for the mother of his two children.