Meghan Markle raves over her ‘playful’ love life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is delighting fans with a rare glimpse into her marriage with Prince Harry!

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, released November 19, the Duchess of Sussex shared candid insights on her love life with husband, Prince Harry – whom she affectionately calls “H.”

“He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t,” she gushed.

The former American actress proudly added, “No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back.”

Meghan went on to rave over Harry’s playful and curious nature, which she says brought out a sense of joy and creativity in her.

“He is someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness. I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me. That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play and have fun and explore and be creative,” she shared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met on a blind date in July 2016 and tied the knot in May 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

The couple – who shares two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Califronia.