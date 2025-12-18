Meghan Markle raves over Prince Harry’s surprise snow polo match appearance

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry’s biggest cheerleader for sure!

On Wednesday, December 17, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.

Later on, TEH FORMER American actress and As Ever founder shared a light-hearted reaction to his appearance.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Meghan Markle shared a photo of the 41-year-old duke on horseback during the match.

“Oh, hello there,” the Duchess of Sussex sweetly wrote in the comment section.

Ahead of the show release, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that Prince Harry was standing in for a friend at the polo tournament.

According to Aspen Snow Polo’s official Instagram page, Harry played for the Aspen Valley team while his longtime friend and former professional polo player Nacho Figueras joined the St. Regis team, alongside his sons, Artemo and Hilario.

The snow polo event drew some famous faces last year, including Anna Kendrick, Nicky Hilton, Billie Lourd and Riley Keough.

Meghan did not attend the event in person, instead she stayed at home with her and Harry’s two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

The family is reportedly preparing to celebrate Christmas together at their Montecito, California, home.