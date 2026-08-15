Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles’ ‘hurtful’ move

When the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 45th birthday in Britain on August 4, the King and the Buckingham Palace failed to send public happy returns–and the mother-of-two was understandably put out about the perceived cold shoulder.

According to royal commentators, The Telegraph reported, “The move comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Britain with the couple’s two young children during the summer – raising the prospect of a possible reconciliation between members of the royal family.

But an official birthday acknowledgment, usually posted on the Buckingham Palace Twitter account when any member of the Royal Family reaches a significant age, was not released, deepening divisions between the Duke and the California-based family and the Palace”.

The “protocol” of royal “snubbing” Of course, on the surface of it looks like the palace chose deliberately snub the former American actress Meghan. However, when you examine the official protocol of the Palace there is in fact very little of “snubbing” in question.

The Royal Household guidelines that dictate which members of the British Royals may be commemorated on the official twitter accounts – including @RoyalFamily as well as @KensingtonRoyal- states that only the working members of the Royal Family will have a public message posted on their birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals and so not typically afforded this honour any longer after stepping back from their official duties in 2020, except on any major milestones (40, 50 and above).

Unbridged Divide Even with the current relationship between Harry and his father seemingly less fraught, Harry and Meghan and members of the palace appear remain in ever greater separate worlds.

Sources associated with the California-based couple claim Meghan Markle was hoping that her father-in-law would reach out to her, especially since their recent trip to London the British couple visited with Prince Archie and little Lilibet, but so far there has been no reply from the Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex chose to spend her special 45th birthday in Montecito, California where she was serenaded by friends and family, sharing photographs on her social media pages of the day which showed her raising a drink in a relaxed low-key environment.