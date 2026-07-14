Meghan Markle ready to make TV headlines again?

Royal fans and foodies, get ready! Network 10 has officially announced Meghan Markle’s MasterChef Australia season 18 guest judging air date.

The Duchess of Sussex will be heading into the iconic Melbourne kitchen on Sunday, 26th July, 2026 at 7:00PM AEST and is expected to bring her love of seasonal cooking and entertaining to the challenge.

A royal culinary challenge Filming for the most anticipated MasterChef Australia guest appearance ever took place in secrecy while Meghan and Prince Harry toured Australia in April 2026 – their first joint visit down under since 2018 – and is expected to go to air just as the high-stakes final weeks of the show are about to kick off.

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While tackling the season’s toughest week of competition yet, Meghan Markle is set to challenge the contestants to create a single-seasonal ingredient-focused dish with a side of heartfelt nostalgia in the form of a family memory or a personally significant story. From a curated list of feel-good fresh produce contestants will choose between: Vegetables & Earthy Flavours: Carrots, celeriac, Brussels sprouts and Jerusalem artichokes. Fruit: Quince, lemons, apples, mandarins and strawberries.

Aussie Staples: Local Australian honey and macadamia nuts.

“What attracted me to the MasterChef Australia kitchen?

Two things: my love of food and my love of Australia. It was an easy yes,” Meghan said. “These are all things that, for me, feel really nostalgic.” Joining the judges’ bench Meghan will be sitting on the judging bench alongside current MasterChef Australia judges, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

This guest stint aligns perfectly with Meghan’s lifestyle projects to date, including: collaborating with the Hubb Community Kitchen to release a charity cookbook in aid of the Grenfell Tower disaster victims, hosting the lifestyle TV show With Love, Meghan on Netflix, and launching a lifestyle domestic brand As Ever – which includes fruit spreads, honey and baking mixes.

This isn’t Meghan’s first high-profile venture this season, joining a stellar line-up of guest chefs in season 18 including Rick Stein, Curtis Stone, Maggie Beer and Robert Irwin.

MasterChef Australia will air Sundays at 7pm, and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play. The episode will air on Sunday, July 26.