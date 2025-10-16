Meghan Markle receives new award after Humanitarian of the year accolade

Meghan Markle has bagged another accolade just days after receiving the prestigious Humanitarian of the year accolade in New York.

The Duchess of Sussex has been honored with a gold accolade at the 4th Annual Signal Awards for her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Confessions of a Female Founder won the accolade in the “Business People & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture” category whilst simultaneously capturing the “Listener’s Choice” honour.

The award category defines as , “Shows devoted to or hosted by notable business leaders and entrepreneurs who have had a unique and outsized impact on culture through their podcast,” as per Signal.

The podcast show, created by Lemonada Media, featured conversations between Meghan and female business leaders and tycoons including Whitney Wolfe Herd, Reshma Saujani, Kadi Lee, Jamie Kern Lima, Hannah Mendoza, Heather Hasson, Cassandra Morales Thurswell, Sara Blakely, and Tina Knowles.

Despite its success, Meghan Markle announced in June that she is putting the podcast on hold to “focus on my business”.

“I love that there’s so much excitement and desire for another season, but I need to focus on my business,” she added at the time.

This marks as Meghan Markle’s the third podcasting award as she previously won winning two previous accolades for her former show Archetypes, including People’s Choice Award in 2022 and the Gracie Award in 2023.