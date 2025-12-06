Meghan Markle reconnects with estrange dad Thomas amid medical emergency

Meghan Markle has reached out to her estranged father, Thomas Markle amid his health crisis.

Recently, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex’s father underwent an emergency leg amputation earlier this week and is currently in intensive care.

Now, a spokesperson for Meghan Markle confirmed that she has made contact to him, marking a rare moment of communication amid their long-standing rift.

“I can confirm she has reached out to her father,” a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE.

The outreach comes shortly after Thomas’s son, Thomas Markle Jr., revealed that the 81-year-old had his left leg amputated below the knee on December 3 in the Philippines, where he has been living this year.

According to him, a blood clot in Thomas’s thigh cut off circulation, turning his foot “blue then black” before doctors determined that amputation was the only life-saving option.

He remains in an intensive care ward, with the next few days deemed “critical” as medical staff monitor for infection.

While her spokesperson did not provide further details, a source revealed that the outreach from Meghan is very recent, following the reports of her father’s medical emergency.

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father since just before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The fallout began after Thomas admitted to staging paparazzi photos.