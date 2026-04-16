Meghan Markle has opened up about the intense online abuse she endured for years, revealing she once felt like “the most trolled person in the entire world.”

The Duchess of Sussex made the candid remarks during a visit with batyr at Swinburne University of Technology in Australia alongside Prince Harry. The couple engaged with young people as part of their ongoing efforts to promote mental health awareness.

Speaking during a discussion session, Meghan reflected on her personal experience with online negativity, saying she had been “bullied and attacked” every day for a decade.

“For 10 years, every day, I have been bullied and attacked,” she shared, adding that at one point she was “the most trolled person in the entire world.”

She also criticized the nature of social media platforms, suggesting they are not motivated to curb harmful behavior. Meghan described the online space as a “billion-dollar industry” that thrives on negativity and engagement driven by cruelty.

Despite her experiences, she emphasized resilience, encouraging young people to build strength in the face of online toxicity. “That’s not going to change,” she said of the digital landscape, “so you have to be stronger than that.”

The visit was part of the couple’s four-day tour of Australia, which includes engagements in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, with a focus on mental health, community resilience and support for young people.

Later in the day, Prince Harry attended the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, where he is set to speak about workplace mental health and the importance of creating supportive environments.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal advocates for mental well-being.